UN human rights envoy resigns over agency’s ‘failure’ to end genocide in Gaza

(MENAFN) The UN human rights office's head in New York resigned in protest of the agency's alleged "failure" to put an end to what he described as a "text-book case of genocide" taking place in Gaza.



Craig Mokhiber gave Volker Turk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, a four-page letter of resignation. The October 28 letter turned up late on Tuesday.



"Once again, we are seeing genocide unfolding before our eyes, and the organization that we serve appears powerless to stop it," Mokhiber stated.



"This is a text-book case of genocide. The European, ethno-nationalist, settler colonial project in Palestine has entered its final phase, toward the expedited destruction of the last remnants of indigenous Palestinian life in Palestine," he added.



Blaming the US, UK as well as much of Europe of being "wholly complicit in the horrific assault" Mokhiber declared: "Not only are these governments refusing to meet their treaty obligations 'to ensure respect' for the Geneva Conventions, but they are in fact actively arming the assault, providing economic and intelligence support, and giving political and diplomatic cover for Israel’s atrocities."

