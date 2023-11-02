Gaming Innovation Group Appoints Andrew Cochrane As New Chief Business Officer For Platform & Sportsbook

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ST JULIANS, Malta, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has announced former SBTech and DraftKings executive Andrew Cochrane as its new Chief Business Officer (CBO) for Platform & Sportsbook, marking a significant step in the tech providers' ambitious growth plans.

A prominent and highly respected figure within the industry, Andrew brings to GiG a wealth of experience at delivering commercial successes, having played pivotal roles in SBTech's impressive revenue growth and establishing DraftKings' preeminent position as market leaders across the US. Andrew is renowned in the industry as a customer relations expert, engaging with tier-1 and lottery operators, and personally spearheading numerous high-profile contracts that fuelled revenue growth in both new and mature regulated markets.

Teaming up alongside GiG's newly appointed CEO for Platform & Sportsbook, Richard Carter for a second time, the pair will look to power growth for GiG's innovative product suite with new partnerships in growth markets worldwide, and to cement its position as a market leader for turnkey solutions.

Andrew will be responsible for the implementation of GiG's commercial strategies across its full complement of award winning igaming platform, sportsbook and AI anchored solutions, including business development, marketing, partnerships and corporate development. His initial focus will concentrate on bringing some of the industry's brightest and best talent to GiG to help unlock the opportunities within its global addressable markets.

Focused to deliver higher player acquisition and retention, GiG's innovative, feature lead AI stack currently powers over 60 brands in some of the most complex markets worldwide, and has been gathering considerable praise from across the industry. This positive momentum being reinforced by its headline 'Full service platform' and 'Multi-channel supplier' successes at the 2023 EGR global B2B awards earlier this year.



Richard Carter, CEO for Platform & Sportsbook at GiG said; "Having collaborated with him in previous endeavours, I am delighted that we have Andrew onboard to help propel our commercial efforts to unprecedented heights. His previous record speaks for itself, and the appointment marks a significant coup for the business, helping us to realise the enormous potential we have here at GiG."

Andrew Cochrane, Chief Business Officer comments; "This is an extremely exciting time to be joining GiG. I have already been highly impressed with the ambitious plans in place, and in its capacity for raising the bar, building innovative and best in class solutions. Having been part of teams that have delivered significant results within online gaming, and with the promise of further investment to continue to strengthen our offering, I have similar optimism for success at GiG. We're on the cusp of delivering something really special, so you can expect to hear a lot more about us over in the coming months."

