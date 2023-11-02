DFDS CFO STEPS DOWN

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 35 - 2 November 2023



Karina Deacon steps down from her position as CFO and EVP Recruitment process for new CFO initiated

Karina Deacon is stepping down from her position as CFO and member of DFDS' Executive Board to pursue a non-executive career.

Karina Deacon will remain in her position until no later than end of June 2024 to ensure continuity and a smooth transition to the new CFO.

“DFDS is on the brink of entering a new extended strategy period towards 2030. This has been a catalyst to reflect on my future and I will be stepping down ahead of this period and change my focus to contributing through board positions. I have greatly enjoyed my four years with DFDS. It's a dynamic company, always on the move, with great people,” says Karina Deacon, CFO and EVP of DFDS.

A recruitment process for a new CFO will now be initiated.

“I would like to thank Karina for being my trusted colleague and a highly appreciated management team member through the last four years. Karina has been key in building a more solid and efficient DFDS and hands over an organisation that is strongly positioned for the future” says Torben Carlsen, President & CEO of DFDS.

“Karina has brought DFDS safely through a period impacted by significant headwinds from Brexit to Covid-19 and the energy crisis last year. Karina hands over a DFDS in good shape with solid earnings as we are about to kick off a new strategy period. I fully respect her decision to step down to change track and on behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Karina for her time with DFDS. The Board and I look forward to bringing on a new CFO to steer DFDS through the coming strategy period,” Claus V. Hemmingsen, Chair of DFDS' Board of Directors.





Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Christina Bruun Madsen, Media +45 51 71 42 88





Capital markets day 13 Dec

DFDS is hosting a CMD on 13 December 2023. More information and sign-up is available here .





About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 27bn and 13,000 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary and related transport and logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

