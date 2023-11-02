Autologous Cell Therapy Market Sets New Record, Projected At USD 29.1 Billion By 2031 | CAGR Of 21.0%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Autologous Cell Therapy Market Growth

The factors propelling the growth of the global autologous cell therapy market are rise in prevalence of cancer, increase in number of clinical trials .

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Autologous Cell Therapy Market Size was Valued at USD 4.3 billion in 2021 and is Projected to hit USD 29.1 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 21.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Covid-19 Scenario:

. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted workflows in the healthcare sector worldwide. The reduced demand for autologous cell therapy, less supply of raw materials, and reduced manufacturing of products impacted the market negatively.

. The significant reduction in clinical trials for autologous cell therapy, owing to strict government guidelines against COVID-19, hampered the market growth. Moreover, reduced hospitals visits, closure of borders, and confinement of people to their homes impacted the supply chains of the life-saving medical products in the autologous cell therapy market.

. With the introduction of COVID-19 vaccines, the market has stabilized due to rise in patient visits to hospital and cancer treatment facilities. Cancer treatment is given priority which lead to an increase in demand for autologous cell therapy.

What are the factors driving the Autologous Cell Therapy Market?

The autologous cell therapy market is being driven by several factors, including the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the growing demand for personalized medicine, and technological advancements in cell therapy techniques. Autologous cell therapy offers a promising treatment option for a wide range of medical conditions, including cardiovascular diseases, neurodegenerative disorders, and orthopedic injuries. Additionally, the growing interest in regenerative medicine and the availability of funding for cell therapy research and development are further propelling market growth. Moreover, the increasing awareness and acceptance of autologous cell therapy among patients and healthcare professionals are expected to drive the market's growth in the coming years.

Top Autologous Cell Therapy Companies

. Bristol Myers Squibb

. CORESTEM, Inc.

. GC Biopharma Corp (GC Cell)

. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Kite Pharma, Inc.)

. Holostem Terapie Avanzate S.r.l.

. Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (Janssen Biotech, Inc.)

. Novartis AG

. Sanpower Group (Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC.)

. Tegoscience

. Vericel Corporation.

Autologous Cell Therapy Market segmentation can be done based on several factors, including:

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global autologous cell therapy market based on therapeutic area, end user, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on the therapeutic area, the cancer segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the global autologous cell therapy market share, and would maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 21.2% during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the hospital's segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global autologous cell therapy market, and would lead the trail during the forecast period. However, the cancer treatment centers segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global autologous cell therapy market share, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The market in Asia-Pacific, however, is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 22.3% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and LAMEA.

By Region Outlook

. North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

. Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

. Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

. LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

