Titanium Market Is Predicted To Increase At A CAGR Of 6.5% By 2033 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The global titanium market will be worth US$ 28 billion in 2023, according to the most recent projections by Fact, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2033.

Chemical processing, construction, aviation, and automobile manufacturing all use titanium, a metal with outstanding strength and endurance. The majority of titanium is utilised in the production of consumer goods, such as sporting goods, construction materials, and automobiles. The aerospace industry's demand for titanium alloys is anticipated to grow quickly during the next ten years.

Due to its great tensile strength and endurance, titanium has mostly been used in the aviation and defence industries. Defence spending is expected to increase globally over the course of the forecast period, which is expected to significantly boost market growth. Titanium has increased commercial appeal since it performs better than carbon fibres as a substitute.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



The titanium market is expected to reach US$ 52.5 billion by 2033.

In North America, demand for titanium pigments is anticipated to be driven by their high application in the manufacturing of medical products such as IV bags.

The titanium market in Asia Pacific is expected to experience rapid growth as several governments in emerging economies in the region are increasingly investing in the aerospace & defense sectors. Sales of titanium pigments in Europe are increasing rapidly due to their high use in construction paints and coatings.

“Growing use of titanium dioxide in cosmetic and skin care products is boosting overall titanium market growth,” says a Fact analyst.

Key Segments Covered in Titanium Industry Research



By Type :



Titanium Dioxide



Titanium Metal



Titanium Concentrate



Titanium Tetrachloride



Titanium Sponge



Ferrotitanium

Titanium Pigments

By Application :



Aerospace & Marine



Industrial



Medical



Energy



Pigments



Additives & Coatings

Paper & Plastic

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania MEA

Recent Market Developments



The Houston, Pennsylvania-based Perryman Corporation intended to dramatically increase its titanium melting capacity in July 2022 by adding more vacuum arc remelt furnaces and electron beams. These furnaces would double Perryman's current capacity for melting titanium to 42 million pounds and add an extra 16 million pounds of capacity, securing Perryman's position as a world leader in titanium melting for aerospace and biomedical applications. Chemours began mining at its newest sand mine in Florida in August 2022, which is expected to enhance the company's output of titanium oxide. Ilmenite, which Chemours needs for their chloride-based TiO2 production method, would be obtained from the mine.

Key Companies Profiled



Adma Products Inc.

Precision Castparts Corp.

Ametek Inc.

Vsmpo-avista Corporation

Cristal

ATI

Toho Titanium Co. Ltd.

Global Titanium Inc.

Osaka Titanium Technologies

Metalysis

Nippon Steel Corporation CRS Holdings Inc.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global titanium market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on type (titanium dioxide, titanium metal, titanium concentrate, titanium tetrachloride, titanium sponge, ferrotitanium, titanium pigments) and application (aerospace & marine, industrial, medical, energy, pigments, additives & coatings, paper & plastic), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

