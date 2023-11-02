Protestor interrupts Biden’s speech, urging for immediate cease-fire

(MENAFN) During a campaign event in Minnesota on Wednesday, a protestor interrupted US President Joe Biden, urging for an immediate cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.



"As a rabbi, I need you to call for a cease-fire right now," the protestor, named as Rabbi Jessica Rosenberg, yelled as Biden was talking.



Biden replied, declaring, "I think we need a pause. A pause means give time to get the prisoners out."



"I’m the guy that convinced Bibi to call for a cease-fire to let the prisoners out. I’m the guy that talked to Sisi to convince him to open the (Rafah) door,” he continued, In reference to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, respectively.



Security led the heckler out as she persisted in chanting "Cease-fire now," according to accounts from the White House press. "Four more years" was chanted by the audience in response, endorsing Biden.



"I understand the emotion," Biden stated.



"This is incredibly complicated for the Israelis. It’s incredibly complicated for the Muslim world as well…I supported a two-state solution, I have from the very beginning.”

