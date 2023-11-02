Project Phoenix: Shaping A Better User Experience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NaXum leads the way in pioneering excellence within referral marketing solutions.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- NaXum leads the way in pioneering excellence within referral marketing solutions. It's ben a big week for innovation at NaXum, having accomplished eight substantial ROCK tasks. Our team harnesses the power of cutting-edge technology to curate bespoke experiences for clients across the globe, driving businesses toward triumph in the digital sphere. From dynamic profiles to flawless interfaces, NaXum's commitment to excellence knows no limits.Mide, our talented UI Designer, has crafted a stunning mockup design for the Profile Page within the virtual office, enhancing the visual appeal and functionality.Mide continues to impress by redesigning the Links Page, simplifying user navigation, and improving overall accessibility.Daniz Timbal's technical expertise has made Profile Pictures dynamic within the Dashboard, adding a touch of personalization to the user experience.Daniz has also enabled multilingual capabilities in the Dashboard, allowing users to choose their preferred language for a more inclusive experience.James Ryan D. Pepito, our UX Designer, has seamlessly replaced the Campaign Manager Tool with the Lead Rotator Tool, simplifying lead management.Tahmina Akhtar, our Core-Tech Engineer, has successfully implemented the test feature on Automails, ensuring the reliability of this essential tool.Ahmed Bahnasy, our IS Engineer, has expanded PHP version support, accommodating 5.6, 7.2, and 8.1, enhancing system compatibility.Ahmed also played a vital role in configuring Project Phoenix's Push Notifications' APP endpoints, streamlining communication, syncing Admin Accounts with the app, and optimizing data stream handling.At NaXum, we're relentless in our pursuit of innovation and excellence. These achievements mark milestones as we push the boundaries of what's possible.We empower businesses globally with revolutionary referral marketing solutions, propelling them to success in today's dynamic digital landscape. Our dedicated team harnesses cutting-edge technologies to create customized solutions for clients worldwide, driving their growth and prosperity.

Rodd Kirby

NaXum Online Marketing Systems

+63 906 387 2479

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube