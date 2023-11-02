Dunki Teaser Release Date Revealed: Check When The First Look Of Shah Rukh Khan's Next Film Is Coming

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Fans have been waiting for the teaser for Shah Rukh Khan's next film, Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The Hindustan Times has exclusively learnt that the teaser is set to 'explode' at 11 AM on November 2. It coincides with the celebrations of Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday year has been a thrilling ride for Shah Rukh's admirers. King Khan, after a hiatus of four years, has delivered not one, but two all-time blockbusters. Dunki promises a Christmas release on December 22 Read: Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: Here's a look at SRK's net worthThis is the first time SRK is collaborating with acclaimed director Rajkumar Hirani. The teaser is expected to offer a sneak peek into the storyline. Shah Rukh's transformation for his role and a reveal of the stellar cast will also likely be revealed. Alongside Shah Rukh, the movie also stars Taapsee Pannu in a leading role film also boasts a lineup of other actors like Dia Mirza, Parikshit Sahni and Boman Irani. Dharmendra, Kajol and Vicky Kaushal will also feature, as per circulating rumours Khan-Hirani collaboration has been a topic of interest since 2003. It was the time when the duo was set to partner on Hirani's debut film Munna Bhai MBBS. Due to Shah Rukh's health constraints, the role later went to Sanjay Dutt. Dutt also starred in the sequel Lage Raho Munna Bhai Read: Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday: Jawan, Pathaan lead the list of his 5 highest grossing films of all timesEven 3 Idiots was also offered to Shah Rukh first in 2009, as per reports. Khan later called himself the“fourth idiot” for missing out on the role that had gone to Aamir Khan on SRK“I wish I had worked earlier with him,” Hirani earlier told the Indian Express while speaking about SRK.“He's a complete charmer and has great control over the language. He surprised me completely by coming at 7 am to shoot.”

