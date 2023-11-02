Delhi Excise Policy Case: Arvind Kejriwal Will Not Appear Before ED Today, To Attend MP's Road Show

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Delhi Excise Policy Case updates: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged excise policy scam on Thursday at 11 am. Days ago, the Supreme Court of India said it was contemplating making Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) an accused in a liquor policy case Supreme Court on October 30 dismissed the bail plea of Manish Sisodia in connection with irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy case. The court directed to complete the trial in the case in six to eight months Bharatiya Janata Party and Delhi's Lieutenant Governor have argued that AAP's now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22 allegedly favoured certain liquor dealers, an allegation that Kejriwal's ministers have strongly denied are the latest updates on Delhi's excise policy
