Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday: Fans Shower Wishes For King Of Bollywood Memes, Quotes, Status, Images Galore

- Live Mint) "Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Bollywood, was overwhelmed with the birthday wishes he received today on his 58th birthday. He took to social media platform X to express the delight on being overwhelmed with wishes since midnight.
He stated, 'It's unbelievable that so many of u come & wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain u a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank u for allowing me to entertain you all. C u in the morning...on the screen & off it.'
A user shared a video of Shah Rukh Khan where he waves at the fans who gathered outside his residence 'Mannat' in large numbers to catch a glimpse of him Media created a collage depicting his life as a tribute to the King of Bollywood stating that he is presently among one of the richest actors in India read: Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday: Jawan, Pathaan lead the list of his 5 highest grossing films of all timesOne user tweeted that he was eagerly waiting for the release of 'Dunki' trailer following success of 'Jawan' at the box office. He also added a clip from Jawan in the post where SRK can be seen dancing in red. Rajkumar Hirani directorial 'Dunki' which stars King Khan unveiled its trailer today at 11am. the film is set to release around Christmas this year read: Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: The Badshah of Bollywood is one of India's richest entrepreneurs; check out\"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!\" Click here!Another user posted a photo of fireworks outside Shah Rukh Khan's home in Mumbai and stated,“This is not Diwali, this is Shah Rukh Khan's birthday celebrations outside Mannat.”One user posted a video that renowned film director, writer and producer Farah Khan shared, expressing awe at the massive gathering in front of SRK's house, Mannat, last night to wish the legend on his birthday user shared a video that showed clips of SRK of the years in honour of SRK's birthday user posted a video clip from Shah Rukh's movie 'Jawan' and stated that SRK's only competition is he himself.A user created a short clip which shows eminent people across the world acknowledging Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan ranging from former US President Barack Obama, Sundar Pichai who is chief executive officer of Alphabet Inc (that is a subsidiary to Google) to famous Kollywood actor Rajinikanth.
