Suniel Shetty Backs Narayana Murthy: 'Pushing Boundaries Key For Success'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Actor Suniel Shetty has joined the list of entrepreneurs sharing their views on Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy's 70-hour of work advice per week for youngsters Murthy's statement, Shetty said that the business tycoon was asking the youth to work out of their comfort zones.\"It isn't about 70 or 100-hour weeks. The way I read his thoughts is simple - It's about going beyond your comfort zone,\" Shetty wrote in a LinkedIn post read: Narayana Murthy's 70-hour work week remark: 7 ways to design a“rich” life on your termsFurther sharing the examples of some of the legends from different industries such as Virat Kohli, Ratan Tata, Amitabh Bachchan, and late former President of India APJ Abdul Kalam, Shetty said all such people accomplished great heights in their respective careers by pushing themselves beyond limits others had set for them talking about a 70-hour work week, Murthy was trying to convey that young adults should spend their earliest years pushing their boundaries, Shetty added read: Sudha Murty backs Narayana Murthy's 70-hour work-week suggestion: 'He doesn't know what less than that is'\"Honing skills, acquiring new ones, dealing with pressure, learning about other functions, working in collaborative environments & generally making the most of the opportunities, should be a top priority for all young adults,\" the actum-cum-investor wrote on LinkedIn read: Even Narayana Murthy isn't always on point: youth must work smarter, not longerHe argued that working hard at an early stage of a career was easier as there are no responsibilities like marriage, kids, home loans, or a 100 other things that life will throw at a later stage read: 'Work 40 hours for company, 30 hours for yourself': Tech Mahindra CEOFurther, the Bollywood actor agreed that 'Life beyond work is important', but with the rapid transformation of the world because of Artificial Intelligence and technology, upskilling should be given priority.\"Thrive for excellence, put in the hard work & cultivate your skills. Find mentors, build networks & invest in soft skills. The rest will fall into place,\" Shetty concluded by sharing golden advice for future leaders FULL POST BY SUNIEL SHETTYNarayana Murthy's statementIn a conversation with former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai in the inaugural episode of 3one4 Capital's podcast 'The Record,' Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy said that youngsters should put extra hours at work to compete with leading economies read: Edelweiss MF CEO Radhika Gupta says Indian women work more than that but no one debates\"India's work productivity is one of the lowest in the world. Unless we improve our work productivity...we will not be able to compete with those countries that have made tremendous progress,\" he said, comparing India with China, Japan, and Germany.\"So therefore, my request is that our youngsters must say, 'This is my country. I'd like to work 70 hours a week,\" he added.

