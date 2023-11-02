Kerala: Youth Gets 20 Years Imprisonment For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Palakkad: A youth was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl in Mannarkkad, Palakkad. The Perumbavoor Fast Track Court convicted the accused, Afsal, a native of Mannarkkad.

Afsal was sentenced in a case of torturing a minor girl by pretending to be in love. The accused met the girl through Facebook. The accused molested the girl when he reached home. The harassment took place from July to September 2020. Kalady police arrested the accused on a complaint filed by the child's father.

Meanwhile, a 65-year-old man was also sentenced by the court. Jose, a native of Allapra, Ernakulam, was sentenced to 5 years in prison in a case of molesting a 9-year-old girl. Jose molested a minor girl who came to buy things at the shop. The incident took place on October 30, 2022. He was released on bail. And later, he was accused in another rape case.

School employee sentenced to 42 years imprisonment for molesting minor girl

A school employee was sentenced to 42 years of rigorous imprisonment and charged a fine of Rs 2,85,000 in the case of molesting a 15-year-old differently-abled boy. The Chavakkad fast-track special POCSO court convicted Kunnamkulam native Unni Krishnan.

The incident took place in June 2022. The boy, who was studying at school, went to the washroom to wash his hands after eating, and after closing the door of the washroom, he was tortured.

