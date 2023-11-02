Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Skip ED Summon, Will Hold Road Show In Madhya Pradesh Today

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday skipped summons issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged liquor policy scam. He is scheduled to hold a road show, along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh today.

Earlier, in his reply to the investigating agency, the CM called that notice“illegal and politically motivated”. He alleged that the notice was sent on BJP's request.“The notice was sent so that I am unable to campaign in four states. ED should immediately withdraw the notice,” Kejriwal wrote.

On Wednesday, Kejriwal's party alleged that the Delhi Chief Minister would be the first to be arrested as part of the BJP's plan to target top INDIA alliance leaders ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The ED is likely to issue fresh summons to Kejriwal, who is going to Madhya Pradesh to campaign for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the state election.

Kejriwal was summoned by the ED in the same case that resulted in the arrest of his former deputy Manish Sisodia in February this year.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioned Kejriwal for about nine hours in April regarding the matter.

The ED and the CBI are looking into the Delhi government's now-cancelled excise scheme for 2021–2022, which they claim favoured some spirits dealers-a claim the AAP has categorically refuted. The top AAP leaders including Kejriwal are accused of corruption in framing a new liquor sale policy, which was scrapped after the Delhi chief secretary flagged alleged rule violations in July 2022. Following this report, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to look into the matter.





