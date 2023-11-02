IIT Delhi Student Dies By Suicide At Home, Third Such Case This Year

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A 23-year-old student from the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) died by suicide by hanging from a weight lifting rod at his house in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar area, police said on Wednesday. Panav Jain was a fourth-year BTech student at the institute.

His body was found by his parents at about 9 pm on Tuesday upon returning from their evening walk, they said.

The police said that Panav had hung himself at their home's installed weight lifting rod while wearing a dupatta (scarf). The victim's parents transported him to Pushpanjali Hospital, where medical professionals pronounced him deceased, according to the police.

According to Panav's father, his son had been experiencing stress and sadness for the last several months and was receiving therapy for his mental health issues. The police said that no suicide note had been found. Investigations are still ongoing.

This is the third instance of an IIT Delhi student taking their own life this year. A 21-year-old student at IIT Delhi committed himself earlier in September by hanging himself in his dorm room.

Anil Kumar was a student of the 2019 BTech in Maths and Computing batch. The reason behind the extreme step is pressure.

A 20-year-old BTech student at the school is said to have committed himself in July by hanging himself in his dorm room. Ayush Ashna had recently appeared in his final-year examinations, according to the police. After receiving a call from the Kishangarh police station, the officers made their way to the hostel. Although they could not uncover a suicide note, the police stated they did not suspect foul play.

