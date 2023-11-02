Dunki Drop 1 OUT: Shah Rukh Khan As Punjabi-Munda 'Hardy' Gives Desi Vibes [WATCH]

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 58th birthday today on November 2nd. Like every year, King Khan greeted fans outside Mannat waving at them. She also posed with his iconic open arms that sent fans go crazy. Jawan extended cut also released on OTT last night at 12 AM which was Shah Rukh Khan's way of saything thank you to his fans. Well, Shah Rukh Day has just started and as promised the teaser of 'Dunki' is out.





About Dunki

Dunki is Raj Kumar Hirani's maiden collaboration with the superstar. Tapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal starring beside Shah Rukh Khan in this Hirani directorial. Shah Rukh Khan in as desi-munda 'Hardy' seen to wrestle and on the grounds of Punjab and keeps an aspiration to settle at London.

The DUNKI DROP 1 unveiled today, gives us a glimpse into the wonderful world of Rajkumar Hirani, it's a heart-warming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores, it charts the arduous yet life changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Drawn from Real-Life Experiences, Dunki is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories, and provides hilarious and heart-breaking answers.

ALSO READ:

Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday: Actor's net worth, income, car collection and more

Shah Rukh Khan and Raj Kumar Hirani

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan is was also cast in the role of Munna Bhai in Munna Bhai MBBS but Shah Rukh's health made him pull out from the movie. Later, Sanjay Dutt went on to play the iconic character of Munna Bhai. Again in 2009, Raj Kumar Hirani offered Amir's role in 3 Idiots to Shah Rukh Khan which King Khan eventually refused. Later in one of the 'Koffee with Karan' episodes Shah Rukh Khan called himself the 4th idiot for letting go of a film which became iconic in it's own capacity.



ALSO READ:

Shah Rukh Khan turns 58: Suhana Khan wishes father with heartfelt post [PICTURES]

Last year, Shah Rukh Khan and Raj Kumar Hirani were both ecstatic when they announced their collabortion for 'Dunki'.

'Dunki' is releasing on 22nd December in theatres.