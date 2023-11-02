Sowing Seeds Of Health And Flavor The Dynamic Future Of Beetroot Powder Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) Market Overview:

The Global Beetroot Powder Market size was valued at USD 464.88 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 713.45 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.50% from 2023 to 2030.

The Beetroot Powder Market is experiencing a surge in demand as consumers increasingly recognize the nutritional benefits and versatile applications of beetroot powder. Extracted from beets, this vibrant powder has gained popularity as a natural food coloring agent and a health-promoting supplement. With a rising focus on natural and plant-based products, the beetroot powder market has become a dynamic sector within the food and beverage industry. Its applications range from food coloring and flavoring to nutritional supplements, appealing to health-conscious consumers seeking functional and visually appealing products.

Leading companies reviewed in the Beetroot Powder Market report is:

Nature's Way (US), NutriGold (US), Organic India (India), BulkSupplements (US), Alovitox (US), Bioglan (Australia), Vimerson Health (US), Green Origins (UK), SimplySupplements (UK), Nutricost (US), Piping Rock Health Products (US), Terrasoul Superfoods (US), Navitas Organics (US), Starwest Botanicals (US), Indigo Herbs (UK), SuperBeets (US), Biofinest (US), Zint (US), Organic Traditions (Canada), Beet It Sport (UK) and other major key players.

Market Driver:

A key driver fueling the Beetroot Powder Market is the growing awareness of the health benefits associated with beets. Beetroot powder is rich in essential nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, including nitrates that may support cardiovascular health. As consumers increasingly prioritize health and wellness, the demand for natural and functional ingredients like beetroot powder has escalated. The market is driven by the incorporation of beetroot powder into various products, including smoothies, juices, snacks, and supplements, as a means to enhance nutritional content and capitalize on the positive health attributes of beets.

Market Opportunity:

An exciting opportunity within the Beetroot Powder Market lies in the expansion of product applications beyond traditional food and beverage segments. Manufacturers can explore partnerships with cosmetic and personal care industries, leveraging beetroot powder as a natural pigment in skincare and cosmetic products. Additionally, there is potential for collaboration with the pharmaceutical sector, exploring the functional properties of beetroot powder for the development of health supplements. Diversifying the use of beetroot powder beyond its conventional applications opens up new markets and consumer segments, driving innovation and contributing to the overall growth of the market.

Segmentations Analysis of Beetroot Powder Market

By Nature



Organic Conventional

By Application



Food Industry

Nutraceuticals Cosmetics

By Sales Channel



Online Retail

Supermarkets

Specialty Stores Others

By Packaging Type



Bottles/Jars

Pouches Bulk Packaging

Regional Insights:



North America



US



Canada Mexico



Eastern Europe



Bulgaria



The Czech Republic



Hungary



Poland



Romania Rest of Eastern Europe



Western Europe



Germany



UK



France



Netherlands



Italy



Russia



Spain Rest of Western Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Malaysia



Thailand



Vietnam



The Philippines



Australia



New Zealand Rest of APAC



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Bahrain



Kuwait



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



UAE



Israel South Africa



South America



Brazil



Argentina Rest of SA

Key Industry Developments in the Beetroot Powder Market

In May 2023 , Nature's Way® launched Brain Fuel, a gum-like nutritional supplement designed to improve short-term memory, focus and concentration in adults 18 and older. Mintel research shows that Millennials prefer to use vitamins and supplements to support their physical health, immune system and mental well-being, which is in line with a broader consumer trend.

Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:



The primary objective is to underline the competitive structure of Global Beetroot Powder Industry.

The research includes study of several small to medium-sized companies that compete with each other and large enterprises.

Which segment has the potential to gain the highest market share?

Identifying Untapped Geographic Market Territory with growth Potential of Beetroot Powder Market

Identify regional factors impacting production studied at Global scale.

Insights on Regulatory & Economic policies by geography giving ease to Market entry.

What product features & benefits offered by Industry players studied and broken down by diverse group of customer class. Correlate cost structure historical data with key business segments

Key Reasons to Purchase:

1) To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

2) Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

3) To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Beetroot Powder market and its impact in the global market.

4) Learn about the Beetroot Powder market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

