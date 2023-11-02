Vaccine Delivery Devices Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 10.25 Billion By 2032 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) Between 2022 and 2032, the market for vaccine delivery devices is anticipated to expand at a 9.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). By the end of 2032, the market is anticipated to reach US$ 10.25 billion. For instance, to investigate the Zika Virus transmission and its origins, the UK government allocated £1 million from its Global Challenges Research Fund through the Medical Research Council. Additionally, due to their use in the treatment of meningitis, hepatitis A and B, and influenza, sophisticated vaccine delivery devices are in higher demand, which will support the market expansion during the course of the projection period.

Prospects were further elevated during the COVID-19 pandemic, as it created an urgency for developed and efficient vaccination devices, thereby elevating the market size. In addition, the initiatives taken by various governments and non-government organizations are anticipated to boost the market significantly.

Download a Sample Copy of This Report:

Market Drivers:



Global Vaccination Initiatives: The continued rollout of vaccination programs, not only for routine immunizations but also for emerging infectious diseases like COVID-19, has fueled the demand for efficient vaccine delivery devices. Governments, international organizations, and healthcare providers rely on these tools to ensure the equitable distribution of vaccines to large populations.

Technological Advancements: Ongoing advancements in vaccine delivery technology have led to the development of more efficient, user-friendly, and precise devices. These innovations improve the ease of administration, reduce wastage, and enhance patient comfort.

Public Health Preparedness: The increasing awareness of the importance of vaccines for public health and the need for swift and effective vaccination in response to outbreaks or pandemics have bolstered the market. Governments and healthcare organizations are investing in vaccine delivery devices as part of their emergency preparedness efforts. Globalization of Vaccine Production: The globalization of vaccine production, with vaccines being manufactured and distributed across different regions, has led to a need for standardized and reliable delivery devices to ensure the safety and efficacy of vaccines.

Growing Demand for Pain-Free Needles to Boost the Vaccine Delivery Devices Market

The increasing demand for needle-free products to avoid pain and injuries associated with vaccination is expected to boost the industry in the forecast period. As per the data of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 385,000 injuries, inclusive of needle-caused injuries occur annually in the US.

The increasing initiatives to advance vaccine delivery devices are expected to augment the industry growth in the predicted period. For instance, the development of 'Microneedle Patches', which is a needle-free injector and electroporation is projected to spur the demand for vaccine delivery devices in the forecast period.

Key Segments Covered in the Vaccine Delivery Device Industry Survey



By Product Type



Syringes-based Vaccine Delivery Devices



Jet Injectors-based Vaccine Delivery Devices Market Other Vaccine Delivery Device Products



By Route of Administration



Subcutaneous Vaccine Delivery Devices



Intramuscular Vaccine Delivery Devices



Intradermal Vaccine Delivery Devices Other Vaccine Delivery Devices

Competitive Landscape



The key players of the global vaccine delivery devices market adopt strategies such as; collaboration, partnership, and acquisitions.



In April 2020, Zealand Pharma acquired Valeritas Holdings, a U.S based medical company for a price of USD 23 Mn.

In November 2021, Gerresheimar entered into a partnership with Midas Pharma for a new auto injector. The partnership comprises of the development and marketing of new generation auto injector. In August 2021, the Vaccine developer Serum Institute of India acquired a 50% stake in pharma packaging company Schott Kaisha for an amount that was not disclosed. Schott AG is a Germany-based player that manufactures vials, syringes, and cartridges.

Key players in the Vaccine Delivery Device Market



Becton Dickinson & Company

PharmaJet Inc.

Valeritas Holdings Inc.

Vaxxas Pty. Ltd

Gerresheimer AG

Schott AG

Antares Pharma, Inc. 3M Company

Faster Absorption of the drug in Intramuscular Vaccines to Boost the Demand for Vaccine Delivery Devices

As per the analysis at Fact. MR, the intramuscular vaccine route of administration is anticipated to procure the maximum market share while procuring a market value of about US$ 1,000 Mn by the end of 2022.

The segment is predicted to expand at the highest CAGR in the coming time. The rapid and uniform absorption of the drug is expected to be the key factor driving the market in the coming time. Further, the rapid onset of the action against the oral and the subcutaneous routes has been identified as another potential cause bolstering the market in the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study



By product type, syringes are likely to be most lucrative, accumulating US$ 900 Mn in value

Sales of intramuscular vaccine delivery devices to reach a value of US$ 1 Bn by 2022

North America to be a potential revenue hub, forecast to incline at a 10% CAGR

APEJ to be the most opportunistic market, flourishing at 12% CAGR from 2022-2032 Global vaccine delivery devices market likely to be valued at over US$ 4 Bn by 2022-end

Trends in the Vaccine Delivery Devices Market:



Needle-Free Delivery Systems: The development and adoption of needle-free vaccine delivery systems have been on the rise. These systems aim to reduce needle phobia, improve safety, and enable self-administration in some cases.

Autoinjectors and Prefilled Syringes: The popularity of autoinjectors and prefilled syringes is increasing, providing more precise and user-friendly options for vaccine administration. These devices are especially valuable for patients requiring regular vaccinations or those with chronic conditions.

Smart and Connected Devices: The integration of smart technology in vaccine delivery devices is a growing trend. These devices can capture and transmit data in real time, ensuring accurate records of vaccine administration and allowing for remote monitoring.

Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Packaging: Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on environmentally friendly packaging for vaccine delivery devices. This aligns with the broader trend of sustainability in the healthcare industry. Targeted Vaccination Strategies: Targeted vaccination approaches, such as microneedle patches for specific vaccines or populations, are gaining attention. These approaches offer advantages in terms of vaccine stability, ease of use, and potential cost savings.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions



Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: