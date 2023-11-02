Diwali 2023: 7 fruit masks to use for clear skin

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Diwali 2023:

These 7 homemade fruit packs, from banana and honey to kiwi and yogurt, offer natural, cost-effective ways to achieve clear, glowing skin before Diwali by utilizing the beneficial properties of fruits and other natural ingredients

Diwali 2023:

These 7 homemade fruit packs, from banana and honey to kiwi and yogurt, offer natural, cost-effective ways to achieve clear, glowing skin before Diwali

Bananas are rich in vitamins, providing a natural glow, while honey helps fight acne and soothe the skin

Papaya is a natural exfoliant due to the enzyme papain. It helps remove dead skin cells, revealing a brighter complexion, loaded with vitamins, makes skin refreshed

Orange peel powder is packed with vitamin C, which aids in skin brightening. When mixed with yogurt, it makes an excellent mask to reduce blemishes, cleanse the pores

Strawberries are rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, while lemon juice helps in skin lightening. This mask works wonders in reducing dark spots

Cucumber's cooling effect soothes the skin, and aloe vera's hydrating properties make this mask perfect for sensitive skin. It calms irritation

Kiwi is packed with vitamin C and E, making it a great choice for skin rejuvenation. When combined with yogurt, it hydrates, brightens, and tightens the skin

Mangoes are rich in vitamins. The oatmeal in this scrub acts as a gentle exfoliant, removing dead skin cells and revealing a youthful, radiant complexion