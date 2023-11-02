               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Diwali 2023: 7 Fruit Masks To Use For Clear Skin


11/2/2023 4:00:33 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Diwali 2023:
These 7 homemade fruit packs, from banana and honey to kiwi and yogurt, offer natural, cost-effective ways to achieve clear, glowing skin before Diwali by utilizing the beneficial properties of fruits and other natural ingredients

Diwali 2023: 7 fruit masks to use for clear skin

Diwali 2023:
These 7 homemade fruit packs, from banana and honey to kiwi and yogurt, offer natural, cost-effective ways to achieve clear, glowing skin before Diwali

Banana and Honey Mask

Bananas are rich in vitamins, providing a natural glow, while honey helps fight acne and soothe the skin

Papaya Face Pack

Papaya is a natural exfoliant due to the enzyme papain. It helps remove dead skin cells, revealing a brighter complexion, loaded with vitamins, makes skin refreshed

Orange Peel and Yogurt Mask

Orange peel powder is packed with vitamin C, which aids in skin brightening. When mixed with yogurt, it makes an excellent mask to reduce blemishes, cleanse the pores

Strawberry and Lemon Mask

Strawberries are rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, while lemon juice helps in skin lightening. This mask works wonders in reducing dark spots

Cucumber and Aloe Vera Gel Mask

Cucumber's cooling effect soothes the skin, and aloe vera's hydrating properties make this mask perfect for sensitive skin. It calms irritation

Kiwi and Yogurt Face Pack

Kiwi is packed with vitamin C and E, making it a great choice for skin rejuvenation. When combined with yogurt, it hydrates, brightens, and tightens the skin

Mango and Oatmeal Scrub

Mangoes are rich in vitamins. The oatmeal in this scrub acts as a gentle exfoliant, removing dead skin cells and revealing a youthful, radiant complexion

MENAFN02112023007385015968ID1107357548

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search