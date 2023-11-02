UNRWA head labels condition in Gaza as ‘unprecedented’ in first visit since beginning of conflict

(MENAFN) The Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) described the situation in Gaza as "unprecedented" during his inaugural visit to the Palestinian enclave since the commencement of Israel's conflict with Hamas.



"This is the first time I have been allowed in since the beginning of this horrific war, almost four weeks ago...The scale of the tragedy is unprecedented," a declaration by UNRWA cited Philippe Lazzarini as declaring.



Lazzarini visited a school in Rafah, located in the southern part of Gaza, operated by UNRWA and serving as a refuge for Palestinians. He characterized the facility as overcrowded.



"The levels of distress and the unsanitary living conditions were beyond comprehension. Everyone was just asking for water and food,” he stated.



Since October 7, 70 UNRWA staff members have lost their lives in Gaza. UNRWA previously stated that nearly 670,000 individuals are seeking shelter in almost 150 crowded UNRWA facilities throughout Gaza.



The Israeli military has expanded its air and ground operations in the Gaza Strip, which has endured continuous airstrikes since the Palestinian group Hamas launched a sudden offensive on October 7.



As a result of this protracted conflict, a substantial loss of life has occurred, with at least 8,796 Palestinian casualties reported.

