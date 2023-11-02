Exchange Traded Fund Market Drivers Shaping Future Growth,Revenue USD $108234.7 Billion By 2031| CAGR 23.2%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Exchange traded fund (ETF) is a sort of investment fund and exchange-traded product, which is typically listed on a stock exchange.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Increase in the role of passive investment strategies is driving the growth of the market. In addition, growing government support for the exchange-traded fund market and a surge in demand for physical ETFs are fueling the growth of the exchange-traded fund market. However, increased risk to financial market stability as well as the availability of alternative trading funds limits the growth of this market. Conversely, the advent of the computer-built ETF is anticipated to provide numerous opportunities to exchange traded fund industry during the forecast period.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Exchange Traded Fund Market By Type (Fixed Income/Bonds ETFs, Equity ETFs, Commodity ETFs, Currency ETFs, Specialty ETFs, Others), By Distribution Channel (Retail, Institutional), By Investor Type (Individual Investor, Institutional Investor): Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2022-2031". The exchange traded fund market was valued at $13828.85 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $108234.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 23.2% from 2022 to 2031.

An exchange traded fund (ETF) is a type of collaborative investment security that operates more like a mutual fund. ETFs often follow a certain sector, index, commodity, or other assets, but unlike mutual funds, it can be bought or sold on a stock exchange similar to usual stocks can work. Anything ranging from the price of a single commodity to a sizable and varied group of securities can be tracked by an ETF. Furthermore, an increase in the role of passive investment strategies is driving the growth of the market. In addition, growing government support for the exchange traded fund market, rising significance of social media analytics for insurance, and a surge in demand for physical ETFs are fueling the exchange traded fund market growth. However, increased risk to financial market stability as well as the availability of alternative trading funds constraints limits the growth of this market. Conversely, the advent of the computer-built ETF is anticipated to provide numerous opportunities for the expansion of the market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, traditional ETFs are usually passively managed, aiming to track the performance of a specific index. However, there was a growing trend of actively managed ETFs that aimed to outperform the market through active stock selection and portfolio management. In addition, the popularity of fixed income and bond ETFs was on the rise, as they provided investors with a convenient way to access the bond market and manage their fixed income exposure.

Depending on the type, the equity ETFs segment dominated the exchange traded fund market share in 2021 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to the increase in dependence on equity exchange traded fund services due to lower expense ratios and offers a diversified investment portfolio. However, the specialty ETFs segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the upcoming years, owing to the increase in investments by the market players for trading flexibility to develop exchange traded fund solutions.

Region-wise, the exchange trading fund market was dominated by North America in 2021 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to the presence of prominent leaders across the region is the primary aspect supporting the growth of the market, and the flexibility of trading ETF units at any time to suit one's needs, real-time and transparent pricing, and low-cost structures as a result of passive management of ETFs are the prominent advantages, which aids the growth of the exchange trading fund market. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the rising social media data for insurance sector, and expansion of new investment advancements in the region, which is expected to fuel the exchange traded fund market analysis in this region.

The exchange traded fund market size has witnessed growth in the past few years; however, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the market has witnessed a declining graph of growth in 2020. This is a result of an increase in social isolation and distant labor, which makes it challenging for exchange traded funds in financial organizations to gather data from a variety of areas and sources. These aspects have enhanced the possibility of risk in the form of unregistered channels to transmit false trade reports.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

The investor segment accounted for the largest exchange traded fund market trends in 2021.

Region-wise, North America generated the highest revenue in 2021.

On the basis of type, the equity ETFs segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.

The global exchange traded fund market is dominated by key players such as BlackRock, Inc., Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., First Trust Portfolios L.P., Goldman Sachs, Invesco Mutual Fund, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., State Street Corporation, The Vanguard Group, Inc., WisdomTree. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the exchange traded fund market industry.

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

