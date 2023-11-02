Creanord Releases Video Mean Opinion Score Measurement For Evaluating User Experience In 5G Networks

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Creanord Releases Video Mean Opinion Score for Measuring User Experience in 5G Networks

Creanord - On the Pulse of Networks

- Jorma Hämäläinen, CEO of CreanordHELSINKI, FINLAND, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Creanord announced today that it has released capabilities to measure Mean Opinion Score (MOS) for YouTube videos in 5G networks and any other mobile and fixed broadband networks with access to the YouTube streaming service. The feature is commercially available today and deliveries are expected to start early next year.Most of the traffic today on mobile networks is video and it represents a major part of the overall user experience of the offered mobile service. Users have very high expectations on the quality of the video. For instance, some studies show that 50% of the users abandon a stream if it takes more than five seconds to load. Another key indicator is the rebuffering events indicator, situations where the video freezes for some seconds while the player buffers the video. If there are multiple of these rebuffering events, 76% of the users will leave the service. It is critical that the video experience is good at all times in the network.“Providing an excellent user experience to the customer is on the top of the mind of every operator. Having visibility of the actual user experience in terms of video mean opinion score ensures that the operator may react and optimize the network when there are issues. Combined with our TWAMP protocol monitoring capabilities, we have a very strong network performance monitoring solution for the market,” says Jorma Hämäläinen, CEO at Creanord.The video MOS key performance indicator is based on the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) specifications. The probe measuring the performance simulates a user and keeps track of the initial time it takes to load the video, the video quality, rebuffering events and other parameters and events that form the basis of the mean opinion score. It combines all the parameters into one single value on a scale from one to five.“The mean opinion score is a great tool to measure the overall user experience. Having a single measure that combines all aspects of the user experience makes it easier to have a good situational overview on how the network is performing. Operators are also familiar with the mean opinion score concept from voice and know how to interpret it. The video MOS is essential in order to build outperforming networks,“ says Claus Still, CTO at Creanord.The video MOS measurement is part of the Creanord PULSure solution , which allows service providers to track network performance and measure user experience through a comprehensive set of measurement types for the entire service lifecycle complemented with advanced analytics, reporting, machine learning and artificial intelligence. With PULSure the communication service providers can assure that they are delivering their services as promised 24/7.The video MOS measurement is commercially available today.About Creanord: Creanord is a specialist in network performance and quality assurance with more than 20 years of experience in developing solutions for mobile operators, managed service and wholesale providers as well as critical communication providers. Creanord's PULSure solution enables accurate tracking of network and application performance. Creanord's technology has been implemented in over 30 countries and more than 60 networks globally.For more information about Creanord's solutions, visit .

Claus Still

Creanord Ltd

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

Interview with CTO of Creanord - Claus Still during MWC Barcelona 2023