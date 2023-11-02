Pennsylvania woman takes over USD7M in lawsuit against Conagra Brands

(MENAFN) In a significant legal outcome, an Illinois jury has awarded a Pennsylvania woman, Tammy Reese, more than USD7 million in a lawsuit against Conagra Brands. Reese alleged that she suffered injuries when a can of cooking spray unexpectedly ignited and exploded, releasing its contents. The Cook County, Illinois, circuit court jury delivered the verdict, granting Reese USD3.1 million in compensatory damages and an additional USD4 million in punitive damages, as stated in court documents.



Reese's ordeal dates back to 2017 when she sustained burns on her face, forearms, and hands while working in a kitchen in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania. According to her account, the incident transpired due to a can of Swell brand cooking spray, which she claimed had a flawed venting mechanism on the bottom. This defect allegedly expelled highly flammable chemicals into the air, ultimately leading to an ignition.



Conagra Brands, an Illinois-based food company, responded to the verdict by noting that the specific can in question is no longer in production. The company asserted its unwavering confidence in the safety and effectiveness of its products when used correctly and in accordance with instructions. Conagra expressed that it is currently assessing its options, including the possibility of an appeal.



Tammy Reese's lawsuit was the first among 61 different plaintiffs who filed 56 separate cases against the food brand giant, alleging similar issues with the cooking spray cans sold under various brands, including PAM. These lawsuits are part of a larger body of over 50 cases that have been filed in state and federal courts across the country by plaintiffs' firms Koskoff, Koskoff & Bieder and Meyers & Flowers. Notably, these cases are not consolidated and are progressing individually, with Reese's case marking the first verdict in their legal battles.



In summary, this verdict signifies a significant development in the ongoing legal challenges against Conagra Brands, with a Pennsylvania woman being awarded substantial damages in her lawsuit concerning an exploding cooking spray can. These cases highlight the importance of product safety and the legal recourse available to individuals who have suffered harm due to alleged product defects.

MENAFN02112023000045015682ID1107357508