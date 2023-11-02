Death toll of journalists, media workers in Gaza rises to 38

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, a local association reported that the number of journalists and media workers who have lost their lives in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7 has increased to 38.



“Since Oct. 7, 25 Palestinian journalists and 13 media workers have been killed as a result of the Israeli airstrikes,” the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate stated in a post on social media.



“Over the same period, there have been direct attacks on the homes of 35 journalists, killing dozens of their family members, including the strike against the house of Al-Jazeera journalist Wael Dahdouh, killing his wife, two of his children, and his young grandchild,” the syndicate further mentioned.



It also declared that “these atrocities are part of a long pattern of Israel’s lethal targeting of Palestinian journalists. The Israeli army has killed 55 Palestinian journalists between 2000 and 2022, most famously Shireen Abu Akleh in May 2022.”



The syndicate highlighted that Israel has completely severed communication with the Gaza Strip, leading to the disruption and severe restriction of internet, telephone, and mobile services.



These combined measures are designed to enable Israel to carry out its actions, including the loss of life, away from the scrutiny of the global media's lenses.

