Palestinian organizations call for Israel to stop ‘crimes’ against prisoners

(MENAFN) Following the release of footage showing Israeli soldiers abusing detainees in the West Bank, Palestinian organizations demanded on Wednesday that Israel stop its "crimes" against inmates.



Social media users shared videos of Israeli soldiers torturing, mistreating, and harassing Palestinian prisoners in the occupied region.



“We received shocking scenes of soldiers torturing a group of defenseless civilians in conditions that violate human dignity, after stripping them of their clothes,” several Prisoner Affairs Associations declared in a mutual declaration.



“We call on the free people of the world who still believe in the right of the Palestinians to struggle for their freedom to play their role in halting these crimes,” they continued.



Based on the declaration, the Israeli actions contain “direct threats of shooting, severe beating, field investigations, threats of death and rape, the use of police dogs, and the use of citizens as human shields."



“The occupation (force) is openly committing these crimes amid support of international powers, without the slightest regard for the voices of free people in the world.”



The Palestinian Prisoner's Society and the Commission on Detainees' Affairs signed the joint statement.



A huge Israeli military offensive on the blockaded Gaza Strip has resulted in high levels of tension throughout the West Bank.



According to Palestinian statistics, since October 7 the Israeli army has murdered more than 130 Palestinians and imprisoned 1,740 more in the West Bank.

