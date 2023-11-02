Musk convey worry over migrant caravan moving toward US-Mexico border

(MENAFN) Renowned tech billionaire Elon Musk recently commented on the substantial migrant caravan making its way toward the U.S.-Mexico border. Using his platform on X, formerly Twitter, Musk responded to a video depicting what seemed to be thousands of migrants marching through a southern Mexican town and along a highway. The video was posted by the account "End Wokeness," which has 1.8 million followers, along with the caption: "While they have us distracted, a massive caravan is marching to storm our border. This is not a crisis. It’s an invasion."



Musk weighed in by stating, "The scale of illegal immigration across the US southern border is staggering."



Irineo Mújica, one of the organizers of the caravan, voiced concerns about Latin American countries allegedly collaborating against the United States and facilitating the flow of migrants northward. Mújica claimed that compared to former President Donald Trump, the Biden administration had "dropped the ball" on immigration, allowing it to be "weaponized" by politicians like Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who demand funding from the U.S.



Mújica estimated that around 5,000 migrants set out on foot from Mexico's primary migrant processing center in the city of Tapachula, near the Guatemalan border, with some of them receiving assistance from the police and ambulances to prevent road blockages. Elon Musk, whose companies have been increasing investments in Texas and acquiring land in the region, had previously visited the U.S.-Mexico border in Eagle Pass during a widely publicized trip in September, accompanied by Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas. During this visit, Musk, donning a cowboy hat, livestreamed a scene that featured dozens of detained migrants and discussed immigration issues.



Mújica, who advocates for transit visas to allow migrants to cross Mexico and reach the U.S. border, highlighted the challenging living conditions that many migrants face on the streets of Tapachula. According to The Associated Press, the march on Monday was one of the largest since June 2022. U.S. border officials have estimated that as many as 10,000 migrants have arrived in the region in recent weeks.



In summary, Elon Musk's comments come as a migrant caravan heads towards the U.S.-Mexico border, reflecting ongoing concerns about immigration and border security. The situation remains complex, with differing perspectives on the issue and ongoing discussions regarding the handling of migrants and asylum-seekers arriving at the border.

MENAFN02112023000045015682ID1107357504