US hiring lessens in October, reflecting labor market adjustment to higher rates

(MENAFN) The latest data from the ADP National Employment Report reveals that hiring by US companies during October fell short of expectations, offering further indications that the labor market is gradually cooling in response to the impact of elevated interest rates. In October, companies added 113,000 jobs, a figure that was below the 150,000 increase anticipated by economists surveyed by Refinitiv. However, it represented an improvement from the unrevised gain of 89,000 jobs recorded in September.



This report arrives against the backdrop of an aggressive tightening campaign by the Federal Reserve, which has raised interest rates to their highest level since 2001. Federal Reserve officials, including Chair Jerome Powell, have left the possibility of at least one more rate hike this year on the table. They have also indicated their intent to keep rates elevated for an extended period as they monitor whether the persistently high inflation has truly abated.



A potentially encouraging sign for the Federal Reserve, in its efforts to curb inflation, is the continued moderation in wage growth observed in October. Annual pay increased by 5.7 percent last month, marking the 13th consecutive month of declining growth in wages, as reported in the ADP National Employment Report. For employees who changed jobs, wage gains registered at 8.4 percent, slightly down from the 9 percent observed in the previous month.



Nela Richardson, Chief Economist at ADP, noted that hiring in October exhibited a diversified pattern across various industries. The education and health services sector led the way with the most significant job gains, adding 45,000 new employees. However, the expansion in hiring was broadly distributed across multiple sectors, including leisure and hospitality, financial activities, and trade, transportation, and utilities. These gains served to offset declines in industries like natural resources and mining, as well as the professional and business services sector.



In summary, the ADP National Employment Report for October highlights a gradual moderation in hiring as the labor market adjusts to the influence of rising interest rates. Although job creation did not meet economist expectations, the diversified pattern of job gains across various sectors signifies a well-rounded employment landscape. The report underscores the complex dynamics at play as the Federal Reserve navigates its course in managing inflation and sustaining a robust labor market.

