Bill Withers' Grandma's Hands Book Signing With Marcia And Kori Withers At Diesel, A Bookstore In Brentwood

Diesel, A bookstore will host Marci and Kori Withers for the release of Bill Withers' "Grandma's Hands" book, taking place at Diesel's Brentwood location on Sunday, November 12th, 2023. Marcia Withers will read and discuss the book with a special musical performance by Kori Withers.Based on Bill Withers' timeless, universal song of the same name, the 32-page picture book brings"Grandma's Hands" to life with vivid, emotive illustrations depicting a young Bill finding comfort and unconditional love in his grandmother's care. It's a universal message highlighting the impact our elders have on shaping who we become. With Illustrated artwork from African American multiple-award-winning illustrator R. Gregory Christie, "Grandma's Hands" is published by Black-owned independent company, Freedom Three Publishing.This event is free to attend and will be held in the courtyard at DIESEL, A Bookstore in Brentwood. Free seating is limited. To reserve a seat, please purchase one copy of a book for one seat here:Event date: Sunday, November 12, 2023 - 3:00pmEvent address: DIESEL, A Bookstore in Brentwood. 225 26th St, Suite 33, Santa Monica, CA 90402About Bill Withers:Bill Withers was an American singer-songwriter and musician. He is known for such hit songs as "Ain't No Sunshine," "Lean on Me," "Just the Two of Us," "Lovely Day," and more. He received numerous awards in his lifetime and won three GRAMMY Awards. In 2005, Withers was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and in 2015, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.About Marcia Withers:Marcia Withers is the wife of the late music icon singer/songwriter Bill Withers. She oversaw Bill's career management and as head of Withers Entertainment and the Mattie Music Group in Los Angeles, she controls the family's publishing companies, and its worldwide sub-publisher representatives. She has been instrumental in the placement of Bill's songs in countless films, television programs and other media, and played a creative role in many of Bill's recording compilations. She is the co-producer of The Essential Bill Withers and a tribute show at Carnegie Hall in 2015.About Kori Withers:Kori Withers is a singer-songwriter and the daughter of Bill Withers. As a guest of her father, she has performed with legends Marilyn and Alan Bergman, Hal David, and Charles Fox, as well as with contemporary artists Aloe Blacc, Gregory Porter, Eric Benét, and Ed Sheeran. A few personal highlights for Kori were performing with her father at his Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction (2006) and at Oprah Winfrey's"Legends Who Paved The Way Gospel Brunch" (2015). Kori currently serves on the board of FreeHorse Arts, a non-profit organization dedicated to creating nature-based arts education for people with diverse abilities.

