Ispiice Volunteering Solutions: A Platform For Responsible Travel Opportunities In India

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Volunteering India

iSpiice Logo

ISpiice Volunteering Solutions is a social enterprise that connects responsible travelers with responsible volunteering opportunities in India.

DHARAMSALA, HIMACHAL PRADESH, INDIA, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- ISpiice was founded in 2008 by Varun Verma, a social entrepreneur with a passion for responsible travel and cross-cultural understanding. Varun was born and raised in India, and he has a deep understanding of the country's culture and the needs of its communities.ISpiice volunteering in India provides a wide range of volunteering opportunities in India , from teaching English to working with street children. All of ISpiice's programs are designed to be culturally sensitive and to have a positive impact on the local community. ISpiice is committed to responsible travel and to providing travelers with an authentic and meaningful experience in India. ISpiice is a member of the Responsible Travel Alliance, and all of its programs are certified by the Alliance. iSpiice Volunteering in India offers a variety of volunteer programs that are designed to meet the needs of both the host community and the volunteers. Volunteers can choose to work with children, the elderly, the disabled, or in a medical setting. iSpiice also offers programs that focus on environmental conservation and women's empowerment.All of iSpiice's programs are affordable, and the organization offers a variety of scholarships to help make volunteering in India possible for everyone. iSpiice also provides volunteers with comprehensive support, including airport pick-up, orientation, and 24/7 support from staff.iSpiice is committed to providing quality volunteer experiences that are both affordable and meaningful. To learn more about India iSpiice Volunteer in India and volunteering opportunities in India and to get involved, please visit or or orAbout iSpiice Volunteering in IndiaiSpiice Volunteering in India is a volunteer organization that provides safe, ethical, and affordable volunteering programs in India. The organization offers a wide range of projects that cater to different interests, skills, and goals of volunteers who want to make a positive difference in the lives of the local communities. iSpiice Volunteering in India operates in three locations in India: Dharamsala, Delhi, and Jaipur.

Bharti Verma

iSpiice

+919805401998 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other