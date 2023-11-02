Akrivisbio Inc. Announces The Introduction Of A New Line Of Metabolic Assay Kits

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- AkrivisBio is introducing a new line of metabolic assay kits covering the most popular targets sought by researchers. With the new line of assays including assays for metabolic intermediates, as well as cell proliferation and toxicity assays, users can quantify more than 200 of the most common metabolic intermediates, enzymes, cofactors and ions with increased precision, greater ease, and lower cost.“One of our founding principles at AkrivisBio is to provide robust metabolic assays, which provide increased precision with a minimum amount of user effort as economically as possible,” said Nick Chacos, CEO of AkrivisBio.“Organizations are increasingly looking for reliable, reproducible, ready-to-use assays rather than developing them in-house so they can spend their time on the more important aspects of their research". Our assays are instrumental in biochemical research looking for solutions to cancer, diabetes, obesity, neurodegenerative disease, and other fields.Based in the beautiful Bay area of Northern California, AkrivisBio is focused on improving the user experience with enzyme-based metabolic assays. Learn more at .

