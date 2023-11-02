Hospital Food Service Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$ 81.9 Billion By 2033 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The Hospital Food Services Industry sales study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, Hospital Food Services demand, product developments, sales revenue generation and Hospital Food Services market outlook across the globe.

market research report by Fact, (Leading business and competitive intelligence provider) on global Hospital Food Services market sales initiates with an outlook of the market, followed by the scrutiny of the demand and consumption volumes and share and size of various end-use segments

The global hospital food services market is expected to be worth US$ 39.7 billion in the fiscal year 2023, up from US$ 37.0 billion in the fiscal year 2022. From 2023 to 2033, the market is expected to grow at a 7.5% CAGR, reaching a value of US$ 81.9 billion by the end of 2033.

Key Companies Profiled



Compass Group plc.

Sodexo

Aramark

Elior Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc.

ISS World

Culinary Services Group

Metz Culinary Management

AVI Foodsystems, Inc.

Thomas Cuisine

Hospital Housekeeping Systems (HHS)

Whitsons Culinary Group

The Nutrition Group

Food Management Group, Inc. (FMG) Prince Food Systems

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the Hospital Food Service Industry are taking advantage of the rapidly increasing demand for the chatbots in various applications. To further their outreach, players are relying on collaborations, partnerships and acquisitions with existing small, medium and large-scale providers. Some prominent market developments are as follows:



In January 2022, Sodexo announced that it has agreed to acquire Frontline Food Services (d/b/a Accent Food Services), an important player in the fast-growing convenience market in North America. This will broaden the company's multi-channel offerings, including click n' collect, take-out, delivery, convenience store concepts, micro-markets, self-service pantries, office refreshments, and smart vending Aramark, in December 2021, announced a strategic collaboration with Starr Restaurant Organization, in order to optimize the culture of culinary expertise, innovation, and operational excellence at both companies to deliver high-quality hospitality experiences across the United States.

Key Segments Covered in the Hospital Food Service Market Report



By Type :



Patient Services



Retail Services



Vending & Shops

Other

By Settings :



Acute Care Settings



Post-Acute Care

Other

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia and Oceania Middle East & Africa

