Vacuum Salt Market Is Anticipated To Reach US$ 9.68 Billion By 2032 Themarketpublicist

The global vacuum salt market stands at US$ 6.29 billion in 2022 and is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% to reach a market valuation of US$ 9.68 billion by the end of 2032.

Key Companies Profiled



Salins

K + S AG

Tata Chemicals

CIECH

Cargill

NOBIAN

Wilson Salt Ltd.

Infosa Dominion Salt

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers are focusing on increasing production capacity to meet the growing demand for vacuum salt coming from the chemical industry, food and beverage industry, pharmaceuticals, oil industry, textile industry, etc. Manufacturers are also focusing on merger and acquisition strategies, which can help them to increase their production capacity, as well as a presence in untapped markets across the world.

In 2021, Salins announced the acquisition of Nouryon's high-quality salt specialty business. Nouryon will supply Salins with high-quality vacuum salt from their mining operation near Hengelo and Mariager.

Fact has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of vacuum salt positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Segmentation of Vacuum Salt Industry Research



By Type:



Dried Vacuum Salt

Undried Vacuum Salt

By Particle Type:



Briquette



Fine

Granular

By Application:



Water Softener & Water Treatment



Anticaking



De-icing



Flavoring Agent



Animal Feed Ingredient



Pharmaceutical Ingredient

Others

By End-use Industry:



Chemicals



Food & Beverages



Pharmaceuticals



Oil



Textiles



Households

Others

By Region:



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania MEA

