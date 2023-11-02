European Commission leader says Bosnia, Herzegovina's future "lies in EU"

(MENAFN) Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, stated on Wednesday that Bosnia and Herzegovina's future "lies in the EU."



"I must say that our cooperation so far has been excellent, thank you for that. We will continue our close cooperation in the coming period,” von der Leyen declared in a trip to the country’s capital of Sarajevo. “Bosnia and Herzegovina is in unity. We must act. We cannot allow our common values to decline anywhere in your country.''



The EU is going to carry on backing Bosnia on its way to the EU, she informed journalists following gathering with members of the Presidential Council of Bosnia.



She claimed that one of the main factors in Bosnia's candidacy status was the resolution of political conflicts.



"You know that progress in Bosnia and Herzegovina depends largely on dialogue, mutual respect, respect for the constitutional structure and constitutional powers,'' declared von der Leyen.



A group demonstrated against von der Leyen outside the Presidential Building while she gathered with Presidency Council members.



Protestors held banners that mentioned: "EU and von der Leyen are complicit in the genocide in Gaza" as well as "Ceasefire now."



As of right now, Von der Leyen is traveling through the Western Balkans on a short tour that started in North Macedonia on Sunday and continues to Montenegro and Serbia after Kosovo.

