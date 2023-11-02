US job openings top expectations, upholding strength amid aggressive rate hikes

(MENAFN) In a testament to the enduring resilience of the labor market, US job openings have once again exceeded expectations for the second consecutive month, despite the Federal Reserve's concerted efforts to raise interest rates. According to the US Labor Department, there were approximately 9.6 million job openings in October, marking a slight increase from the downwardly revised figure of 9.5 million in the previous month. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv had anticipated a reading of 9.2 million, underscoring the continued demand for workers outpacing the supply of available labor.



These job opening figures hold particular significance for the Federal Reserve as it seeks to assess the tightness of the labor market and combat inflation. The higher-than-expected job openings suggest that the demand for employees remains robust, even as the central bank implements an aggressive campaign of interest rate hikes. To date, the Federal Reserve has approved 11 rate hikes, propelling the federal benchmark funds rate to its highest level since 2001. Policymakers have indicated their willingness to consider an additional rate hike this year if economic data signals a resurgence in price pressures.



The recent data on job openings could provide the Federal Reserve with further leeway to continue raising interest rates and maintain them at elevated levels for an extended period. Despite the disparity between labor demand and the availability of workers, it is expected that the Federal Reserve will not announce any changes in rates at its upcoming meeting. However, the central bank is likely to maintain a generally hawkish stance due to persistent inflation concerns that remain above the long-term target.



The rise in job vacancies witnessed in the past month was primarily concentrated in sectors such as bars and restaurants, as well as arts, entertainment, and recreation services, according to the report.



Notably, job openings continue to hover at historically high levels, even surpassing pre-pandemic figures. Before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, the highest number of job openings on record was 7.6 million. Currently, there are approximately 1.5 job openings for each unemployed American, underscoring the remarkable tightness of the US labor market. This dynamic, in conjunction with elevated job openings, underscores the challenges and complexities that the Federal Reserve faces as it navigates its path to control inflation while sustaining a resilient labor market.

