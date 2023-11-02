Federal Reserve keeps unchanged interest rates amid economic resilience

(MENAFN) In a widely anticipated decision, the Federal Reserve opted to keep interest rates unchanged for the third time this year. The decision was reached despite central bankers grappling with an economy that has proven unexpectedly robust and inflation that remains higher than desired. The Federal Reserve left interest rates within the range of 5.25 percent to 5.5 percent, marking the highest level in over two decades. However, the central bank has kept the door open for a potential rate increase before the year's end due to persisting concerns about elevated inflation.



The Federal Reserve's post-meeting statement revealed a cautious approach. It acknowledged the need to consider various factors when determining whether additional policy tightening was necessary. These factors include the cumulative impact of monetary policy adjustments, the time lag between policy changes and their effect on economic activity and inflation, and ongoing economic and financial developments.



Over the past year, policymakers have raised interest rates significantly, authorizing 11 rate hikes with the aim of curbing inflation and tempering economic growth. This rapid succession of rate increases has pushed interest rates from near zero to above 5 percent in just 16 months, representing the swiftest tightening cycle since the 1980s.



Traditionally, higher interest rates tend to result in increased costs for consumer and business loans, leading to a slowdown in economic activity as businesses scale back their spending. Notably, these rising rates have pushed the average rate on 30-year mortgages to levels above 8 percent, a situation not witnessed in decades. Borrowing costs for various forms of credit, such as home equity lines, auto loans, and credit cards, have also experienced significant increases.



However, in a somewhat surprising turn of events, the rapid ascent of interest rates has not deterred consumers from spending, nor has it hindered businesses from hiring. The Chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, acknowledged this complex economic landscape during a post-meeting press conference. While inflation has receded from its peak of 9.1 percent, it remains considerably above the central bank's target of 2 percent and the pre-pandemic average. Powell emphasized that the journey towards sustainably lowering inflation to the 2 percent target remains a substantial challenge.



Adding to the complexity, the economy witnessed an unexpected acceleration in economic growth, with Gross Domestic Product (GDP) registering a robust annualized rate of 4.9 percent from July through September, marking the most significant gain since 2021. Additionally, the labor market has continued to exhibit remarkable tightness, with job demand surpassing the number of available positions, minimal layoffs, and consistent job additions to the workforce.



Fed officials acknowledged the strength of economic activity in the third quarter, characterizing it as "strong," an upgrade from the prior assessment of a "solid" growth pace in September. They also recognized that job growth had "moderated," a shift from earlier statements that indicated it had "slowed." Powell underscored that, presently, the greater risk is the potential resurgence of inflation rather than an economic recession, emphasizing the delicate balance the Federal Reserve must maintain in steering the economy forward.

