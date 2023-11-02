Germany releases draft bill to expedite work permits for asylum seekers

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the German government presented a draft bill aimed at expediting the issuance of work permits for asylum seekers.



Interior Minister Nancy Faeser stated that these new measures will enhance social integration by simplifying the conditions for labor market access.



“We want to make the best possible use of the professional potential and qualifications of people already living in Germany. To do this, we need to get them into work as quickly as possible,” she informed a press briefing in Berlin.



Faeser emphasized that the new regulations are only going to be applicable to asylum seekers who genuinely require German protection.



“Those who come from safe countries, whose asylum applications are clearly unfounded, or who refuse to clarify their identity, they will not be allowed to work,” she declared.



While their asylum claims are being evaluated, asylum seekers in Germany are subject to a number of bans and restrictions under existing law.



The new rule states that, contingent on their individual circumstances, asylum applicants may resume working after three months at the earliest or six months at the latest.



Generally speaking, asylum seekers who are in Germany under "tolerated status" will also be given a work permit.



MENAFN02112023000045015839ID1107357476