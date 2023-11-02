Ultimovacs ASA: Invitation To Third Quarter 2023 Results Webcast Presentation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oslo, November 2, 2023: Ultimovacs ASA (“Ultimovacs”) (OSE ULTI), a clinical-stage biotechnology leader in novel immunotherapeutic cancer vaccines, invites to a webcast presentation of its third quarter 2023 results on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.



The presentation can be followed as a live webcast accessed through a link on at 14:00 CET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, and is scheduled to conclude at 14:55 CET. The webcast presentation will be available on the Ultimovacs website, and it will be possible to post questions during the presentation through the webcast.

The report and presentation will be available on the company website from 08:00 CET the same day.