Change In The Board Of Anoto

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Stockholm, 2 November 2023 – Anoto Group AB (publ) (“Anoto” or the“Company”) announces that Dennis Song has requested his own resignation from the board of Anoto with immediate effect. With the departure of Dennis Song, Anoto's board consists of Anders Sjögren and Joonhee Won, and is therefore not quorum until the general meeting elects new members. The Company has called an extraordinary general meeting on 15 November 2023 to elect new board members.
