Anoto Terminates Hans Heywood's Assignment As Interim CFO

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Stockholm, 2 November 2023 – Anoto Group AB (publ) (“Anoto” or the“Company”) announces today that the Company has chosen to terminate Hans Haywood ́s assignment as interim CFO for Anoto. The assignment ends immediately.



Anoto is reviewing alternatives for the CFO role and is until further notice working organizationally to ensure competence and resources.