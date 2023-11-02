Anoto Terminates Hans Heywood's Assignment As Interim CFO

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Stockholm, 2 November 2023 – Anoto Group AB (publ) (“Anoto” or the“Company”) announces today that the Company has chosen to terminate Hans Haywood ́s assignment as interim CFO for Anoto. The assignment ends immediately.
Anoto is reviewing alternatives for the CFO role and is until further notice working organizationally to ensure competence and resources.
MENAFN02112023004107003653ID1107357458
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.