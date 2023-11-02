Verona Pharma Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results And Provides Corporate Update

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) US FDA accepted NDA filing for ensifentrine for maintenance treatment of COPD



PDUFA Target Action Date of June 26, 2024

Commercial launch preparations supported by strong balance sheet

LONDON and RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (Nasdaq: VRNA) (“Verona Pharma” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory diseases, announces its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, and provides a corporate update.

“In August, the US Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") accepted for review our New Drug Application ("NDA") seeking approval of ensifentrine for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease ("COPD"),” said David Zaccardelli, Pharm. D., President and Chief Executive Officer.“The Agency assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act ("PDUFA") target action date of June 26, 2024, and is not currently planning to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss the application.

“The NDA acceptance brings us a step closer to our goal of delivering ensifentrine to a broad population of patients suffering from COPD and we look forward to working with the FDA during their review. If approved, ensifentrine is expected to be the first novel mechanism available for the treatment of COPD in more than 10 years. We believe the bronchodilator and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory activity of ensifentrine has the potential to change the treatment paradigm for COPD.

“Following the end of the quarter, we hosted an investor meeting during which the Company's senior management team and key opinion leader, Cedric“Jamie” Rutland, MD, FCCP, discussed the COPD treatment landscape and provided an overview of our commercial preparations for the US launch of ensifentrine, if approved. The Company also shared a detailed overview of the current COPD market, unmet treatment needs, launch access, distribution, reimbursement strategies and plans for field deployment.

“The Company recently presented further analyses from the Phase 3 ENHANCE trials at the European Respiratory Society International Congress and at CHEST Annual Meeting. The analyses showed that ensifentrine demonstrated improvements in lung function and symptoms and quality of life endpoints and substantially reduced the rate and risk of COPD exacerbations regardless of background therapy, as well as reduced daily rescue medication use.

“Also at CHEST, we launched the 'unspoken COPD' disease awareness campaign. The campaign highlights the severe impact COPD has on patients' daily life and encourages healthcare professionals to engage in deeper conversations to fully understand the impact of COPD on each patient in their practice.”

Program Updates and Key Milestones

The Company's near-term planned milestones include:



In the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company plans to continue its commercial preparations across medical affairs, commercial operations, manufacturing and IT as well as other departments to support the planned launch of ensifentrine in 2024, subject to the approval of the NDA.

The Company is developing a fixed-dose combination formulation with ensifentrine and glycopyrrolate, a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (“LAMA”), for the maintenance treatment of patients with COPD via delivery in a nebulizer. If a feasible formulation is developed, in the second half of 2024, the Company plans to submit an investigational new drug (“IND”) application to the FDA and, if cleared, initiate a Phase 2 clinical trial assessing the safety and efficacy of the fixed-dose combination formulation in COPD patients. Also in the second half of 2024, if the FDA approves the Company's NDA for ensifentrine as a maintenance treatment of COPD, the Company plans to commence a Phase 2 clinical trial to assess the efficacy and safety of nebulized ensifentrine in patients with non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis, subject to clearance by the FDA.



Third Quarter and Recent Highlights



In August 2023, the FDA accepted for review the Company's NDA filing seeking US approval of ensifentrine for the maintenance treatment of patients with COPD. The FDA assigned a PDUFA target action date of June 26, 2024, and is not currently planning to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss the application.

In September 2023, Christina Ackermann joined the board as a Non-Executive Director. Ms. Ackermann has over 25 years of legal and management experience across the pharmaceutical, device and consumer products industries. Most recently, she served as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Global President Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals at Bausch + Lomb Corporation, where she was responsible for strategic planning and worldwide commercialization of pharmaceutical prescription assets across the portfolio as well as global legal affairs. The Company recently presented additional analyses of data from the successful ENHANCE trials evaluating ensifentrine in COPD at ERS International Congress 2023 and CHEST Annual Meeting 2023. Also, at CHEST Annual Meeting, the Company launched a disease awareness campaign highlighting how many COPD patients struggle to talk about their condition.



Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results



Cash position: Cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2023, were $257.4 million (December 31, 2022: $227.8 million). The Company believes cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2023, expected cash receipts from the UK tax credit program and the remaining $130.0 million funding expected to become available under the debt facility, will enable Verona Pharma to fund planned operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements through at least the end of 2025, including the commercial launch of ensifentrine in the US, if approved.

R&D Expenses: Research and development (“R&D”) expenses were $3.0 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 (Q3 2022: $9.8 million). This decrease was primarily due to a $7.9 million decrease in clinical trial and other development costs as all study conduct and analysis of the Phase 3 ENHANCE program was complete, whereas in the same period in the prior year significant costs were incurred associated with the then ongoing study conduct. The third quarter 2023 clinical trial and other development costs also include the impact of $2.2 million of credits received related to the final financial reconciliation of a Phase 3 ENHANCE program supplier. This decrease was partially offset by an increase of $0.7 million in people related costs, inclusive of share-based compensation.

SG&A Expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) were $13.4 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 (Q3 2022: $5.3 million). This increase was primarily due to a $4.7 million increase in people related costs, inclusive of share-based compensation, as well as an increase of $2.9 million for costs primarily related to preparations for a potential commercial launch including the build out of the distribution network and work related to payer and disease education as well as advancing the commercial and information technology infrastructure of the Company. Net loss: Net loss was $14.7 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 (Q3 2022: $15.6 million).

