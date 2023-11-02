Qatar Indoor Sports Center Market Expected To Reach $66.3 Million By 2032 At CAGR 8.9 -Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Qatar Indoor Sports Center Market by Sports (Tennis, Mini Football, Padel, Volleyball, Basketball, and Others) and Revenue Source (Membership Fees, Rentals, Tournament Fees, Hourly Fees, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032 ". According to the report, the Qatar indoor sports center market size was valued at $29.6 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $66.3 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 8.9% from 2023 to 2032. Prime determinants of growth The rising popularity of sports events and tourism is driving the growth of the Qatar indoor sports center market. However, the growth of the event services market in the U.S. is restricted by the high infrastructure and maintenance costs. On the other hand, the surge in demand for sport training centers presents remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the event services market in the U.S. during the forecast period. Request Sample Copy of Report: Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $29.6 million Market Size in 2032 $66.3 million CAGR 8.9% No. of Pages in Report 100 Segments Covered Sports and Revenue Source Drivers

Rise in sports events and tourism

Diversification of entertainment options Growing youth population Opportunities

Surge in demand for sports training center Growing awareness regarding healthy lifestyle Restraints

Regulatory hurdles Infrastructure and maintenance costs

Procure Complete Report ( 131 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures):

The padel segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By sports, the padel segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the Qatar indoor sports center market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The number of indoor padel facilities has increased in various nations, including Qatar. Due to the growing popularity of the sport, investors and businesspeople have built or renovated indoor courts in an effort to profit from it. The tennis segment, however, showcases the fastest CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period. The need for expert coaching services among tennis players in Qatar is rising. Coaches with experience who train athletes of various ability levels, from novice to expert, are frequently found working at indoor sports facilities.

The membership fees segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By revenue source, the membership fees segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the Qatar indoor sports center market share and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Numerous indoor sports centers provide tiered membership programs that address various client requirements. These plans offer options for various access levels (such as weekday-only, and full access) and durations (such as monthly, quarterly, and annual). The others segment, however, showcases the fastest CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. The others segment includes private coaching, video streaming & content, and health & fitness services. As players and fitness enthusiasts look for individualized training plans to boost their abilities and fitness levels, the demand for private coaching services is rising.

Enquire before buying:

Leading Market Players: -



Aspire Academy

The Khalifa International Tennis & Squash Complex



Qatar Sports Club

AL Arabi Sports Club

Doha Sports Park

Qatar Table Tennis Association

Qatar Bowling Center



Al Sadd Sports Club

Al Khor Sports Club Duhail Sports Club

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the Qatar indoor sports center market. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Country Reports We Have in this Industry:

. Canada Golf Club and Sets Market : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

. Mexico Golf Club and Sets Market : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

. Europe Golf Club and Sets Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

. UK Golf Club and Sets Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

. Asia-Pacific Athletic Sportswear and Footwear Market : Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David correa

United States

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285





Sports Events Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Water Sports Gear Market: Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Baseball Shoes Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Sports Sponsorship Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Golf Equipment Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030

Golf Clothing Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Golf Club and Sets Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031 Fishing Reels Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031





Tags mini football volleyball rentals hourly fees private coaching tennis padel basketball membership fees tournament fees Related Links