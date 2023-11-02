Flash News: OKX Introduces Increased APR Of Up To 15% For Shark Fin Structured Product

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NASSAU, The Bahamas, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading crypto exchange by trading volume and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for November 2, 2023.

OKX Introduces Increased APR of Up to 15% for Shark Fin Structured Product

OKX today announced that it has increased the Annual Percentage Rate (APR) for its Shark Fin offering. With this enhancement, the minimum APR for the upcoming seven-day Shark Fin listings* will be raised to 6%, while the maximum APR will be increased to 15%.



Shark Fin is a principally-protected structured product that allows users to earn USDT regardless of which way the market moves. OKX also recently introduced a new three-day term option for Shark Fin.



*Note: The subscription window for OKX's upcoming seven-day Shark Fin listings begins on November 2 at 12:00 (UTC) and ends on November 3 at 12:00 (UTC).



