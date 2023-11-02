No. 12 2023 Financial Calender 2024 For Solar

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Financial calendar 2024 for Solar
| Date
| Event
| 1 February
| Shareholders' deadline for submitting proposals for the agenda for the Annual General Meeting
| 8 February
| Annual Report 2023
| 15 March
| Annual General Meeting
| 16-19 March
| Shares are being traded without dividend
| 20 March
| Payment of dividend
| 2 May
| Quarterly Report Q1 2024
| 8 August
| Quarterly Report Q2 2024
| 31 October
| Quarterly Report Q3 2024
Contacts
CEO Jens Andersen - tel. +45 79 30 02 01
CFO Michael H. Jeppesen - tel. +45 79 30 02 62
IR Director Dennis Callesen - tel. +45 29 92 18 11
Facts about Solar
Solar is a leading European sourcing and services company mainly within electrical, heating and plumbing, ventilation and climate & energy solutions. Our core business centres on product sourcing, value-adding services and optimisation of our customers' businesses.
We facilitate efficiency improvement and provide digital tools that turn our customers into winners. We drive the green transition and provide best in class solutions to ensure sustainable use of resources.
Solar Group is headquartered in Denmark, generated revenue of approx. DKK 13 in 2022 and has approx. 3,000 employees. Solar is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and operates under the short designation SOLAR B. For more information, please visit .
Disclaimer
This announcement was published in Danish and English today via Nasdaq Copenhagen. In the event of any inconsistency between the two versions, the Danish version shall prevail.
Attachment
No. 12 2023 Financial calendar 2024
Attachments No. 12 2023 Financial calendar 2024...
MENAFN02112023004107003653ID1107357445
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.