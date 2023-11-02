Hamad Int'l Airport Welcomes 12M Passengers In Q3 Alone

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar welcomed a total of 12,706,475 passengers during Q3 of 2023 alone, as per reports. The airport also handled 590,725 tonnes of cargo during the third quarter of the year, marking a 3.38 per cent increase compared to the previous year. The popular gateway in the UAE also reported 67,285 aircraft landing and take-offs within the same period, marking a 24.48 per cent increase compared to Q3 2022.

The airport experienced substantial growth in destinations such as Guangzhou and Hangzhou in China, Auckland in New Zealand, Gatwick in the United Kingdom, and Denpasar Bali in Indonesia. Lyon and Toulouse in France are the latest additions to the facility's list of connections. Additionally, flights to Birmingham, Chengdu and Chongqing have been resumed. Also, under the partnership with Qatar Airways, China's Xiamen Airlines has commenced new operations at the Airport from Beijing and Xiamen.

Hamad International Airport underwent a major expansion in November 2022 to offer a wide range of services and facilities to its passengers. The initiative saw the addition of a state-of-the-art indoor tropical garden named the Orchard along with new lounges as well as exclusive retail and F&B outlets.

Most recently, the airport introduced innovative digital wayfinding using QR codes and other advanced features to help manage crowds and ease travel.

Inaugurated in 2014, Hamad International Airport has achieved multiple accolades so far. Being an essential hub between east and west, the airport continues to be ranked among the best facilities globally every year.

Housed in one expansive terminal, the airport integrates contemporary shopping and dining options, entertainment and relaxation facilities, as well as a world-class art collection from internationally acclaimed artists.

