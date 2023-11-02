Asymmetrex® Talks With Tech Company News About New Stem Cell Calculators

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- James L. Sherley, Asymmetrex® CEOBOSTON, MA, USA, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Earlier this week, the editors of Tech Company News published an interview with Asymmetrex® President and CEO, James L. Sherley, M.D., Ph.D., about his company's most recent advance indicative of its tagline,“Technologies for Stem Cell Medicine.”Earlier this month on its company website, Asymmetrex® began providing online, instant calculators that allow anyone with the ability to perform simple cell culture procedures to rapidly determine the number of tissue stem cells in their samples. The company is making the new calculators available with minimal barriers to use, including no cost.Four of the five newly available calculators are specified for four different sources of human blood stem cells, and one can be used to quantify stem cells found in fat tissue. The four covered blood stem sources include two commonly used umbilical cord blood preparations and two sources of adult blood stem cells, which are bone marrow and peripheral blood apheresis donations.Though all four blood stem cell sources are used for approved stem cell transplant therapies for childhood and adult cancers, previously, treating physicians have not had a test to ensure a sufficient stem cell dosage before they transplant patients. Having this long-needed dosage data, which Asymmetrex®'s calculators provide for the first time, can prevent failures of transplant treatments because of too few stem cells.The expected impact of the new calculators for stem cell science and medicine communities was self-evident to the editors of TCN. However, it was not initially clear how providing the calculators for-free fit into Asymmetrex®'s commercialization plans.Sherley explained that“The five calculators we just introduced are the tip of a very amazing iceberg of technology.” He shared with TCN that hundreds of additional rapid stem cell-counting calculators exist for Asymmetrex® to customize for many different tissue stem cell sources under many different stem cell culture conditions. The universe of calculators for tissue stem cell research, stem cell medicine, cell biomanufacturing, and pharmaceutical drug development applications is an extensive one. Because of the many essential roles stem cells play in health and disease, the range of impact also includes pet and livestock medicine, cancer medicine, and even aging research.In the company's commercialization vision, the free calculators continue to build the foundation for its longer-term plan of manufacturing and marketing the first tissue stem cell counting instruments. These automated electronic tissue stem cell counters will be powered by finely tuned proprietary calculators that count each owner's specific stem cell types under a variety of specialized stem cell culture conditions that are important for them. Sherley reminded TCN that the free calculators were just the latest step in achieving his company's plan to become the first provider of future tissue stem cell counters, which he sees“on every tissue cell research lab bench, in every stem cell transplantation center, in every cell biomanufacturing company, and in every pharmaceutical drug evaluation division.”About Asymmetrex®Asymmetrex®, LLC is a U.S. life sciences company with a focus on developing technologies to advance stem cell medicine. The company's U.S. and U.K. patent portfolio contains biotechnologies that solve the two main technical problems – stem cell-specific quantification and stem cell expansion – that have stood in the way of more-effective use of human adult tissue stem cells for regenerative medicine and drug development. Asymmetrex markets kinetic stem cell (KSC) counting, the first technology for determination of the dose and quality of tissue stem cell preparations for use in stem cell transplantation medicine and pre-clinical drug evaluations. Asymmetrex® is a member company of the Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute (ARMI)|BioFabUSA. The company's development of rapid stem cell counting technologies has been funded by R&D grants from ARMI|BioFabUSA and the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute.

