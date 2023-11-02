Electronic Health Records Market To Grow At A 4.5% Value CAGR Through 2032 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The electronic health records market size is expected to garner a market value of US$ 26.78 Billion in 2022, anticipated to register a positive CAGR of 4.5% in the forecast period 2022-2032 and reach a value of US$ 41.8 Billion.

Fact, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Electronic Health Records market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Electronic Health Records market.

Key findings of the Electronic Health Records market study:

. Regional breakdown of the Electronic Health Records market based on predefined taxonomy.

. Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Electronic Health Records vendors in detail.

. Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Electronic Health Records market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

. Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

. Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Electronic Health Records market.

Key Companies Profiled

. Cerner Corporation (Oracle)

. GE Healthcare

. Allscripts Healthcare LLC

. McKesson Corporation

. Epic Systems Corporation;

. NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

. eClinicalWorks

. Health Information Management Systems

. CPSI

. AdvancedMD, Inc.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the electronic health records market is shaped by product innovation and strategic mergers & acquisitions. Front Runners are emphasizing capacity enhancements and global footprint expansion to leverage lucrative prospects in developing economies.

. In December 2021, Oracle acquired Cerner Corporation for a value of USD 28.3 billion. This acquisition strengthened Oracle's position in the EHR Market, as Cerner was a leading player in the space.

Key Market Segments in Electronic Health Records Industry Research

. By Product

o Client-server-based EHR

o Web-based EHR

. By Type

o Acute

o Ambulatory

o Post-acute

. By End Use

o Hospital Use

o Ambulatory Use

§ Physician's Clinic

§ Laboratories

§ Pharmacy

. By Business Model

o Licensed Electronic Health Records Software

o Technology Resale

o Subscriptions

o Professional Services

o Other Business Models

Queries addressed in the Electronic Health Records market report:

. Why are the Electronic Health Records market players targeting region for increased product sales?

. What patented technologies are the players utilizing in the global Electronic Health Records market?

. Which regions are displaying the fastest growth in the Electronic Health Records market?

. What are the underlying micro- macroeconomic factors affecting the global Electronic Health Records market?

