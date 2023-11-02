Serbia’s leader announces early elections on December 17

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the President of Serbia declared that the nation would conduct early elections on December 17, emphasizing the importance of national unity in the face of intense global tensions and regional challenges.



“We are living in times that are difficult for the whole world, in times of global challenges, wars and conflicts, at a time when it is necessary for us all to be united in the fight for preserving vital national and state interests of the Republic of Serbia,” declared Aleksandar Vucic.



In addition, the president mentioned "numerous pressures," referring to Kosovo, Serbia's neighbor that proclaimed independence in 2008 but which Serbia still claims as its own territory. For months, there has been a great deal of tension between the two nations, particularly over northern Kosovo, which is bordered by Serbia and home to a sizable ethnic Serb community.



Vucic has issued a decree for the dissolution of the parliament that was elected in April 2022.



Additionally, Vladimir Orlic, the president of Serbia's parliament, revealed plans for local elections to select councilors in 65 cities and municipalities in Serbia, also scheduled for December 17.



These local elections will encompass approximately 60 municipalities, where the electorate will have the opportunity to cast their votes for all members of the 250-seat parliament, as well as the 120-seat Assembly of the Autonomous Province of Vojvodina and the municipal councils in various cities and districts across the nation.

