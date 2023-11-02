Moscow cautions US-produced F-16 units could encounter quick demolishing in Ukraine war

(MENAFN) Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has issued a stark warning, asserting that the entire fleet of United States-made F-16 warplanes promised to Ukraine by Western allies could potentially be wiped out in less than three weeks. Shoigu's prediction is based on the notable success rate demonstrated by Russian air defenses in intercepting Ukrainian military aircraft last month. During a ministerial meeting, he lauded Russian forces for executing over 1,400 successful intercepts in October, which included 37 Ukrainian planes—nearly twice the number of F-16s intended for transfer to Kiev.



Shoigu's assessment underscores the effectiveness of Russian air defense capabilities and raises concerns about the survivability of the incoming F-16 fleet in the conflict. The aircraft downed last month were primarily Soviet-designed MiG-29s and Su-25s, as reported by the Defense Ministry. Shoigu had previously touted the deployment of "new complexes" to enhance interceptions.



Sources cited by TASS indicate that Russia has employed A-50 airborne radar planes to detect Ukrainian targets earlier and at lower altitudes. Hits were reportedly achieved using long-range anti-aircraft missiles launched from S-400 systems, equipped with new warheads and guided with data from airborne radars.



Since the outset of the conflict with Russia, Ukraine has been fervently urging its allies to supply increasingly sophisticated weaponry. Presently, Ukrainian pilots are undergoing training to operate F-16s, highlighting the nation's commitment to integrating advanced aircraft into its military capabilities.



The Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, and Belgium have committed to providing F-16 fighter jets over the coming years as part of their respective military modernization programs. This move reflects a broader effort among Western allies to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities amid an ever-evolving geopolitical landscape.



