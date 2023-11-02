Erdogan Approves Agreement Signing Between Turkiye & Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has approved an agreement
between Turkiye and Azerbaijan on assistance in the field of animal
health care, Azernews reports.
The head of state signed the relevant decision.
The document was signed by Azerbaijani Ambassador to Turkiye
Rashad Mammadov and Turkish Deputy Minister of Agriculture and
Forestry Ahmet Gumen in Ankara on 8 August this year.
The agreement envisages cooperation between the two countries in
the fight against animal diseases.
According to the document, Turkiye will provide Azerbaijan with
250,000 doses of univalent FMD vaccine containing SAT-2 antigen to
fight FMD free of charge.
