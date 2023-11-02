Erdogan Approves Agreement Signing Between Turkiye & Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay Read more

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has approved an agreement between Turkiye and Azerbaijan on assistance in the field of animal health care, Azernews reports.

The head of state signed the relevant decision.

The document was signed by Azerbaijani Ambassador to Turkiye Rashad Mammadov and Turkish Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Ahmet Gumen in Ankara on 8 August this year.

The agreement envisages cooperation between the two countries in the fight against animal diseases.

According to the document, Turkiye will provide Azerbaijan with 250,000 doses of univalent FMD vaccine containing SAT-2 antigen to fight FMD free of charge.