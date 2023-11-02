               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Unveils Funds Allocated For Strengthening Its Defense Capacity


11/2/2023 3:09:25 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan announced the amount of funds to be allocated to strengthening its defense potential in 2024, Azernews reports, citing the Finance Ministry.

Thus, to strengthen the defense potential and further improve the material and technical support of the armed forces, AZN3bn ($1,76bn) funds are predicted from the capital expenditures of the state budget for the financial support of special defense projects and measures in accordance with the tasks ahead and concluded contracts.

MENAFN02112023000195011045ID1107357398

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search