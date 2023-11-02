Azerbaijan Unveils Funds Allocated For Strengthening Its Defense Capacity

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan announced the amount of funds to be allocated to
strengthening its defense potential in 2024, Azernews reports, citing the Finance Ministry.
Thus, to strengthen the defense potential and further improve
the material and technical support of the armed forces, AZN3bn
($1,76bn) funds are predicted from the capital expenditures of the
state budget for the financial support of special defense projects
and measures in accordance with the tasks ahead and concluded
contracts.
MENAFN02112023000195011045ID1107357398
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.