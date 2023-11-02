Russian Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To 302,420

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) From February 24, 2022 to November 2, 2023, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 302,420 Russian military personnel, including 930 soldiers over the past day.

This is stated in the report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published on Facebook .

Moreover, the Ukrainian troops destroyed 5,241 (+18 over the past day) enemy tanks, 9,877 (+43) armored fighting vehicles, 7,292 (+42) artillery systems, 850 (+4) MLRS, 566 (+3) air defense systems, 322 (+1) aircraft, 324 helicopters, 5,488 (+20) operational-tactical UAVs, 1,549 (+2) cruise missiles, 20 ships/boats, 1 submarine, 9,658 (+34) vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,032 (+13) special equipment units.

Data are being updated.

As reported, over the past day, Ukraine's aviation launched nine strikes on enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment clusters and three more – on enemy anti-aircraft missile systems. Missile units hit five enemy radar stations, two ammunition depots, personnel, weapons and military equipment cluster, two command posts, three anti-aircraft missile systems and 11 artillery systems.